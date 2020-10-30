Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,564,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,980,000 after buying an additional 146,956 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,479,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,740,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 609,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $33.37 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

