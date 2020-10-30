Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

