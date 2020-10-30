Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

