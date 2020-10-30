LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.35

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 25008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 million and a PE ratio of -26.92.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

