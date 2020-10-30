Liberum Capital Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Investec raised Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

