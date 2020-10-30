Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.15.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$42.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.79. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

