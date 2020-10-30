LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0071 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $117,187.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00031044 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.67 or 0.03895792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00027874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00231551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

