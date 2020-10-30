Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Raised to C$56.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$44.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.81.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$923.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 5.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

