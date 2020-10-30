Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 3rd

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years.

LFUS stock opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $204.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,873 shares of company stock worth $6,592,696. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.60.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

