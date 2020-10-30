Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Truist

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target raised by Truist from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of LOB opened at $36.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $409,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 288,604 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,892 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 168.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

