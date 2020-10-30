Loop Capital Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $135.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.02.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.