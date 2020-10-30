Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

