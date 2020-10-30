Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 181,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.