Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $330.15 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

