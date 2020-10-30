Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

In related news, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 7,389 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $287,653.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,300.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 125,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $4,813,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,093,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,740 shares of company stock worth $15,751,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

