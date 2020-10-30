M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $8,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $964,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 700,485 shares of company stock valued at $31,251,360 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

