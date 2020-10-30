Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.