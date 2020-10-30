Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $2,506,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $128,729.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

