Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

