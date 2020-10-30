Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,698 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

