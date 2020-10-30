Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,721 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.99 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

