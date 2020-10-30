Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $219.84 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.52 and its 200 day moving average is $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.