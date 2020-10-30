MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0266 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $18,679.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00211054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01208973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.