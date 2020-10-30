Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Mapfre to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mapfre from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mapfre currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Mapfre stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

