Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,266,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $489.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.79, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.