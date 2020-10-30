Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

