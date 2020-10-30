Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $70.64 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

