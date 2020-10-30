Marco Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $50.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.