Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NTR stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.