Marco Investment Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 286,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

