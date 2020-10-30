Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

