Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $257,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

