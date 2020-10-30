Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 43,634 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,243,315.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,385.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,938 shares of company stock valued at $9,809,663. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

