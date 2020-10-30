Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.74.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $504.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $501.89 and its 200 day moving average is $472.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.14 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.