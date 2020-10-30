Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.48 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

