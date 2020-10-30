Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,780 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.01. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $138.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.82.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

