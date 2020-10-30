Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.