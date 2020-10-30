Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.4% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 58.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.4% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 11,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $175.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

