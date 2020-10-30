Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

