Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Argus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Shares of DRI opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

