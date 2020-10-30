Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

