Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Marco Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DRIO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. DarioHealth Corp has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 165.09% and a negative net margin of 293.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.