Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 669.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

