Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

MPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Marine Products stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $541.13 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marine Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

