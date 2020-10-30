Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $39,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

