Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology Group worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CSFB lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.