MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 2,677.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,162,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,271 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $576,323,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in MasTec by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,421,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,789,000 after buying an additional 1,293,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 128.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,808,000 after buying an additional 923,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in MasTec by 236.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 763,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 536,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

