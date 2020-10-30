Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,652,769.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Friday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $10,035,340.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00.

NYSE MA opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $293.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.