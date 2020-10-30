Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Shares of MTRN opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 97.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

