Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.12.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mattel by 96.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after buying an additional 813,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 185,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

